|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / Ural Airlines received a concessionary loan from Sberbank
|
|
Ural Airlines received a concessionary loan from Sberbank
01.06.2020 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
Sberbank made a concessionary loan to Ural Airlines in an amount of 3 billion rubles under the new government program for assistance to Russian systemic companies. The credit facility offers the drawdown period up to 12 months.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, Ural Airlines was among the first systemic companies that received soft financing under RF Government Decree No. 582.
Sberbank PJSC and Ural Airlines JSC also renewed the previously signed credit facility agreement for another three years – till October 2023, having confirmed their intention for long-term cooperation.
Ural Airlines ranks among the top 5 Russian airlines by passenger traffic. In 2019, the airline provided services to 9,616,908 passengers (+7%). At present, it is operating 48 Airbus airliners (3 A320neos, 2 A321neos, 23 A320s, 15 A321s and 5 A319s).
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion