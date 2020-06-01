Ural Airlines received a concessionary loan from Sberbank

01.06.2020 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Sberbank made a concessionary loan to Ural Airlines in an amount of 3 billion rubles under the new government program for assistance to Russian systemic companies. The credit facility offers the drawdown period up to 12 months.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, Ural Airlines was among the first systemic companies that received soft financing under RF Government Decree No. 582.

Sberbank PJSC and Ural Airlines JSC also renewed the previously signed credit facility agreement for another three years – till October 2023, having confirmed their intention for long-term cooperation.

Ural Airlines ranks among the top 5 Russian airlines by passenger traffic. In 2019, the airline provided services to 9,616,908 passengers (+7%). At present, it is operating 48 Airbus airliners (3 A320neos, 2 A321neos, 23 A320s, 15 A321s and 5 A319s).