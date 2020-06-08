Ural Airlines provided Europe with face masks from China

08.06.2020 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

From April 13 to May 31, 2020 Ural Airlines performed 226 flights from China to different cities of Europe and Russia. In total, its aircraft carried 2,323 tons of medical cargo, including face masks, equipment and components.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, the airline significantly increased the number of cargo flights from China to Amsterdam, Liege, Madrid, Munich, Milan, and other European cities, with transfer in Russia.

Ural Airlines ranks among the leading Russian airlines by passenger traffic. In 2019, the carrier provided services to 9,616,908 passengers (a 7% increase against 2018). At present, the airline is operating 48 Airbus airliners (3 A320neos, 2 A321neos, 23 A320s, 15 A321s and 5 A319s).