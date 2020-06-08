|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / Ural Airlines provided Europe with face masks from China
|
|
Ural Airlines provided Europe with face masks from China
08.06.2020 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
From April 13 to May 31, 2020 Ural Airlines performed 226 flights from China to different cities of Europe and Russia. In total, its aircraft carried 2,323 tons of medical cargo, including face masks, equipment and components.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, the airline significantly increased the number of cargo flights from China to Amsterdam, Liege, Madrid, Munich, Milan, and other European cities, with transfer in Russia.
Ural Airlines ranks among the leading Russian airlines by passenger traffic. In 2019, the carrier provided services to 9,616,908 passengers (a 7% increase against 2018). At present, the airline is operating 48 Airbus airliners (3 A320neos, 2 A321neos, 23 A320s, 15 A321s and 5 A319s).
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion